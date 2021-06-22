Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 4,100 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 137.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.45.

DraftKings stock opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. The firm had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. On average, equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares in the company, valued at $15,446,680.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $34,029,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,528,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,987,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,872,655 shares of company stock worth $92,647,775. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

