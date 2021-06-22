Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $6,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBA. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 60.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 30.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PBA. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Desjardins lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

NYSE:PBA opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.49. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.54.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.1734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.39%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.