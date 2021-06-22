Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Raised to “Outperform” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PPL. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$40.74.

PPL stock opened at C$40.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.43 billion and a PE ratio of -47.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$38.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$26.77 and a 52 week high of C$41.63.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -292.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

