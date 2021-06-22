Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 167.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,925 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.06% of Penn National Gaming worth $9,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PENN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.58.

PENN stock opened at $76.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.81. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -542.96 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

