PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Receives $5.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

PNNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 347.4% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,334,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,267 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $3,016,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,844,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 17.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,252,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 186,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $859,000.

NASDAQ PNNT traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.82. 739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,533. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $457.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.98.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 159.18% and a return on equity of 6.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.69%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

