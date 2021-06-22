Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 72,030 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 234.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,030 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $7,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARNA shares. Citigroup started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNA opened at $68.14 on Tuesday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $90.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 23.61, a quick ratio of 23.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.26.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.00) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

