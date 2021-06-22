Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $4.63 Million Stock Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 193.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 35,260 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of FARO Technologies worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,025,000 after buying an additional 11,278 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 37.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 411,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,978,000 after purchasing an additional 27,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ FARO opened at $76.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 114.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.65. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.90 million. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FARO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.