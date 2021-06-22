Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $7.67 Million Stake in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 641,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,604 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $7,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NPTN. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In other NeoPhotonics news, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $75,995.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,357.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 17,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $223,342.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,640.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,578 shares of company stock worth $2,239,722 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NPTN. DA Davidson raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NeoPhotonics Co. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $527.16 million, a PE ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

