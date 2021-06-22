Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,220 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $6,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Clearfield by 134.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Clearfield by 34.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the first quarter worth about $132,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLFD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Clearfield from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

In related news, COO John P. Hill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,411,768.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $1,219,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,627,262.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,550,300 over the last ninety days. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CLFD opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.08 million, a P/E ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 0.97. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $43.64.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $29.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

