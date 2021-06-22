People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,189,833 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 415,372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $146,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBOE Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,426,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the first quarter worth $15,737,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 13.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 82,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 13.6% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 72,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jerry Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $126,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,848.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $296,119.23. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,852 shares of company stock worth $4,613,659. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.44. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $19.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.23.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

