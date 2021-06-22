PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Stock Position Lifted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 2,711.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,235 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $12,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PETS. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the first quarter worth $47,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 23.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PETS stock opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.09. PetMed Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $687.32 million, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.58.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from PetMed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

In related news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti cut PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

