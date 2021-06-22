Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on POFCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Petrofac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Petrofac stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.91. Petrofac has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

