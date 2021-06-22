Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on POFCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Petrofac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Petrofac stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.91. Petrofac has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

