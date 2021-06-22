Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PEY. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank raised Peyto Exploration & Development from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.09.

Shares of TSE PEY opened at C$7.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12. The company has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of C$1.63 and a 1 year high of C$7.45.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$175.33 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian Davis bought 21,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,043.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 167,240 shares in the company, valued at C$898,480.18. Also, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 6,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.23, for a total value of C$40,999.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,185 shares in the company, valued at C$50,992.55. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,915 shares of company stock valued at $507,338.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

