Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North American Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 186,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 233,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 91,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $39.47. 138,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,241,818. The company has a market capitalization of $220.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.21.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

