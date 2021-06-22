PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PG&E Corp. continues to make investments in gas-related projects, electric system safety and reliability. PG&E Corp has a solid portfolio of regulated utility assets that offer a stable earnings base and substantial long-term growth potential. The company strives to optimize generation margins by improving its cost structure, performance and reliability of its nuclear and fossil fuel-fired units. However, PG&E Corp. continues to incur higher uncollectible costs and incremental operating costs. The pandemic has caused the company to incur increased bad debt expenses and contract costs in recent times. PG&E Corp. underperformed the industry in the past six months. It boasts a weak solvency position, which makes us skeptical about the company’s ability to pay off its debt obligations in time.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.94.

NYSE PCG opened at $10.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.38. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PG&E by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,554,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,428,000 after buying an additional 6,582,428 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in PG&E by 28.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,939,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,109,000 after buying an additional 9,312,447 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,713,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,563 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 14.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,523,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188,742 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 32,441,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009,956 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

