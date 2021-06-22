Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

Several research firms have commented on PHAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 9,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $337,736.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 14,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $560,112.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,080,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,374,670.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,744 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,862 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,273,000 after buying an additional 73,968 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHAT opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $50.78.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.15. Equities analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

