Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $100.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,781,127. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.43. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.95. The company has a market cap of $156.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

