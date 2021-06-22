Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.53 Billion

Analysts predict that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will report sales of $20.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $22.54 billion. Phillips 66 reported sales of $11.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year sales of $87.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $84.62 billion to $89.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $92.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.49 billion to $93.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $87.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Phillips 66 by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

