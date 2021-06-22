Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.190-0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $162 million-172 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.10 million.

PLAB stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.44. 3,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,036. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.04. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $833.00 million, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.27 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Photronics will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Photronics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 35,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $485,388.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,765.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,529 shares of company stock worth $685,125 over the last ninety days. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

