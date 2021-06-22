Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $191 million-194 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.58 million.
Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $56.98 on Tuesday. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $81.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 10.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.69.
Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Phreesia will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,120,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $107,788.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,134 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,738 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
About Phreesia
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
