PIBBLE Price Tops $0.0010 (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 22nd. During the last week, PIBBLE has traded down 42.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PIBBLE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. PIBBLE has a market cap of $17.95 million and $27,799.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PIBBLE alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00051810 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00019661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.12 or 0.00637468 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00076251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,349.21 or 0.06993836 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIB is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io . The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIBBLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIBBLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.