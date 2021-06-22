Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Invests $125,000 in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amarin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amarin by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amarin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Amarin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Amarin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Amarin alerts:

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $4.70 on Tuesday. Amarin Co. plc has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.78.

Several research analysts have commented on AMRN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.41.

Amarin Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.