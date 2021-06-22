Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000. STAAR Surgical accounts for 0.3% of Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,515,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $278,485,000 after purchasing an additional 171,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

STAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

In related news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 107,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.29, for a total value of $12,336,030.00. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 11,583 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.72, for a total transaction of $1,456,214.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,887,947.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 315,775 shares of company stock worth $41,310,159. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $147.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,145. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $45.47 and a one year high of $154.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 673.49 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.93.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

