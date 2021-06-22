Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 501,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,000. RLX Technology accounts for 1.6% of Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RLX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter worth $134,924,000. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in RLX Technology in the first quarter valued at $48,510,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,429,000. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,513,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

RLX stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.33. 7,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,618,961. RLX Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.48.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $248.04 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

RLX Technology Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX).

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.