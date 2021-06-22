PIXEL (PXL) Price Tops $0.0311 on Exchanges

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. PIXEL has a market cap of $17.34 million and $102.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,477.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $441.28 or 0.01358723 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.89 or 0.00366079 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00049358 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000163 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, "PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies "

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

