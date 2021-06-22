Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) & Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Head to Head Review

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) and Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Plantronics and Ciena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plantronics -3.32% -107.89% 5.62% Ciena 10.77% 14.97% 9.10%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Plantronics and Ciena, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plantronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Ciena 0 4 12 0 2.75

Ciena has a consensus target price of $60.07, suggesting a potential upside of 5.19%. Given Ciena’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ciena is more favorable than Plantronics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Plantronics and Ciena’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plantronics $1.73 billion 0.93 -$57.33 million $3.17 12.14 Ciena $3.53 billion 2.50 $361.29 million $2.65 21.55

Ciena has higher revenue and earnings than Plantronics. Plantronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ciena, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.3% of Plantronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Ciena shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Plantronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Ciena shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Plantronics has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ciena has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ciena beats Plantronics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions. The company also offers services that include video interoperability, and hardware and support for our solutions and hardware devices, as well as professional, hosted, and managed services; and cloud management and analytics software, which enables information technology administrators to configure and update firmware, monitor device usage, troubleshoot, and gain understanding of user behavior. It sells its products through value-added resellers, integrators, direct marketing resellers, service providers, direct and indirect resellers, network and systems integrators, enterprise distributors, wireless carriers, and mass merchants, as well as through both traditional and online retailers, and e-commerce channels under the Poly, Plantronics, and Polycom brands. Plantronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching. Its products include 6500 Packet-Optical Platform, 5430 Reconfigurable Switching System, Waveserver stackable interconnect system, and the 6500 Reconfigurable line system, and the 5400 family of Packet-Optical platforms, as well as Z-Series Packet-Optical Platform; 3000 family of service delivery switches and service aggregation switches, and the 5000 family of service aggregation switches, as well as 8700 Packetwave Platform and the Ethernet packet configuration for the 5410 Service Aggregation Switch; and 6500 Packet Transport System. This segment also sells operating system software and enhanced software features embedded in each of its products. The company's Blue Planet Automation Software and Services segment provides multi-domain service orchestration, inventory, route optimization and analysis, network function virtualization orchestration, analytics, and related services. Its Platform Software and Service segment offers OneControl unified management system and platform software services, as well as manage, control, and plan software. The company's Global Services segment provides consulting and network design, installation and deployment, maintenance support, and training services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to network operators. Ciena Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland.

