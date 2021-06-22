Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen cut their price target on Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,142,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607,594 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $284,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015,971 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,922,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $283,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,773 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 567.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,881,000. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power stock traded up $4.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,770,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,123,891. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

