Polkamon Trading Down 29.4% This Week (PMON)

Polkamon (CURRENCY:PMON) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Polkamon coin can currently be purchased for about $4.11 or 0.00012557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkamon has a market capitalization of $7.04 million and $703,014.00 worth of Polkamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polkamon has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00046561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00110971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00154478 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000168 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,778.43 or 1.00255016 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Polkamon Profile

Polkamon’s total supply is 9,851,543 coins and its circulating supply is 1,713,901 coins. Polkamon’s official Twitter account is @Polkamonorg

Buying and Selling Polkamon

