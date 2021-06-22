Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.17.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BPOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Popular alerts:

NASDAQ BPOP traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $74.57. 5,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,770. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.48. Popular has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $83.72.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $632.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.12 million. Popular had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 28.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Popular will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Popular’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

In other Popular news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,033 shares of company stock worth $1,293,863 over the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Popular by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,923,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,876,000 after buying an additional 231,143 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 252,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,196,000 after buying an additional 42,420 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,288,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 123.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.