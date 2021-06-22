Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $710.00

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 710 ($9.28) and last traded at GBX 701 ($9.16), with a volume of 4265 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 700 ($9.15).

The stock has a market capitalization of £97.98 million and a P/E ratio of -116.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 644.14.

About Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP)

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, NambÃ©, and Pimpernel brand names.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Portmeirion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portmeirion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.