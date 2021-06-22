Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company acquire and operate multifamily properties primarily in the United States. It also acquire senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or mezzanine debt secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily assets. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Shares of NYSE:APTS opened at $10.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.13. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $11.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

In other news, Director Sara Finley acquired 5,000 shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $52,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,562.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 65.7% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 113.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. 51.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

