Primalbase Token (PBT) Price Down 55% This Week

Primalbase Token (CURRENCY:PBT) traded down 18.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Primalbase Token has traded 55% lower against the dollar. One Primalbase Token coin can currently be bought for about $635.63 or 0.01982269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Primalbase Token has a total market cap of $794,534.84 and $105.00 worth of Primalbase Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00047998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00115236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00156622 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000172 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,087.36 or 1.00067637 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Primalbase Token Profile

Primalbase Token was first traded on May 24th, 2017. Primalbase Token’s total supply is 1,250 coins. Primalbase Token’s official website is primalbase.com . Primalbase Token’s official Twitter account is @primalbasehq

According to CryptoCompare, “Primalbase, a co-working initiative, allows users to own real estate by holding the real estate-backed PBT crypto tokens, an asset on the Waves Platform. Holders of the PBT can use, rent or sell the workspace as they wish and get access to all shared workspaces around the world with premium all-inclusive services. “

