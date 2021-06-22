Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-510 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $504.31 million.

PRMW stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.58. 56,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,263. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.32.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Primo Water from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. CIBC raised their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primo Water from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 133,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $2,259,698.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,485,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,220,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 27,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $456,840.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,352,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,868,373.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,365,450 shares of company stock worth $23,578,550 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

