Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 545 Shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Molecular Transport were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the fourth quarter worth about $538,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 511.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the 4th quarter worth $486,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AMTI. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

In other news, Director David Lamond bought 25,000 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $364,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTI opened at $44.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of -17.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.44. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $78.22.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

