Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $381,000 Stock Position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in MRC Global by 265.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

MRC opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. MRC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $826.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.53.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.79 million. MRC Global had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. Equities analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

MRC Global Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

