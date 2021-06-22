Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.72. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

