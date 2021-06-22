Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $49.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.66. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.86.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 178.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 105.71%.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.06 per share, with a total value of $5,003,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

