Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,152 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 216.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFSI opened at $63.19 on Tuesday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.36 and a 12 month high of $70.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The company had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 208,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.09 per share, for a total transaction of $11,930,268.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $628,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 890,258 shares of company stock worth $54,895,625 and have sold 679,822 shares worth $41,299,203. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFSI. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

