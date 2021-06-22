Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 18,446 Shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,446 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 46.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Colony Capital by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,639,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958,768 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 273,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 176,284 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the first quarter valued at about $1,562,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,100,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,131,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLNY opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.95. Colony Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $8.69.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.31). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 41.20% and a negative net margin of 192.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLNY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on Colony Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price target on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Colony Capital in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.25 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

