Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,593 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RRR. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 174,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

RRR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.30.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.34 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.39. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $46.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.95.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.24 million. Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

