PRIZM Achieves Market Cap of $29.45 Million (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, PRIZM has traded down 33.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. PRIZM has a total market cap of $29.45 million and $1.32 million worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002377 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000191 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,776,131,072 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

