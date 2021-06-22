Proequities Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Proequities Inc. increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 100.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,880 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 383.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter.

BKLN traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.16. 9,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,943,431. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.18.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.