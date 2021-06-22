Proequities Inc. Grows Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,228 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Proequities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Proequities Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $25,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 417,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,889,000 after purchasing an additional 80,655 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 323,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,394,000 after acquiring an additional 29,557 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 78,468 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,441. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $97.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.66.

