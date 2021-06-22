Proequities Inc. Has $4.41 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Proequities Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,739 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,082,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,511,000 after purchasing an additional 715,398 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 314,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,862,000 after buying an additional 37,827 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after buying an additional 9,028 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPSB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,059. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.32. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $31.23 and a 52 week high of $31.44.

