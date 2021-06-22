Proequities Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Proequities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $10,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of SDY traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.79. 32,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,167. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $128.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.35.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

