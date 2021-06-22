Proequities Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Proequities Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,103,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,872,000 after buying an additional 28,215 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,023,000 after acquiring an additional 479,499 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,424,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,607,000 after acquiring an additional 30,831 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,115,000 after acquiring an additional 319,589 shares during the period. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,625,000.

Shares of DVY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,881. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.74. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $76.83 and a 1-year high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

