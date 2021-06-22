Proequities Inc. Sells 1,763 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Proequities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,606,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,131,000 after buying an additional 920,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,066,000 after buying an additional 279,042 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,083,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,760,000 after buying an additional 242,056 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,301. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.65. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $140.25 and a twelve month high of $228.87.

