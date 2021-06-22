Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Shares Acquired by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 606,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,275 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Profire Energy were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the first quarter worth $134,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,020,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Profire Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,377,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Profire Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,662,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 88,077 shares during the last quarter. 35.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Profire Energy stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $52.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.36. Profire Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.74.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Profire Energy, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Profire Energy Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

