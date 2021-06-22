Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PTGX. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a market outperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.00.

PTGX opened at $43.44 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 1.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $11,247,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 15.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,744,000 after purchasing an additional 409,918 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 942,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,406,000 after acquiring an additional 392,300 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $9,999,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,020,000.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

