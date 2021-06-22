Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Receives $112.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.50.

PRLB has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark decreased their target price on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB traded up $2.26 on Tuesday, hitting $90.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,410. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $82.60 and a 12 month high of $286.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.61.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

