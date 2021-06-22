Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Receives $112.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.50.
PRLB has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark decreased their target price on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st.
Shares of NYSE:PRLB traded up $2.26 on Tuesday, hitting $90.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,410. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $82.60 and a 12 month high of $286.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.61.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.
Proto Labs Company Profile
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
